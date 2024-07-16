'Ulajh' trailer starring starring Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah is out

Saria, who in the past has directed films like Sanaa, Loev, said his film explores the conundrum of choices and setting the story "in the high stakes world of international diplomacy" made it more exciting.

"Directing this spectacular cast, led by Janhvi, Gulshan, and Roshan has been a privilege and they have all brought remarkable depth to their characters and elevated the narrative. I can’t wait to see audiences go on this thrill-ride loaded with twists and turns.”

Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures who has backed the movie, said, "Ulajh offers audiences a captivating blend of suspense and drama under Sudhanshu's direction. We believe Janhvi has given one of her career-best performances."

Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi round off the cast of Ulajh which is slated to release on August 2.