'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology

Cast: Saiyami Kher, Ishwak Singh, Shardul Bharadwaj, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sumeet Vyas

Directors: Raj and DK, Nitya Mehra, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Bhat and Nikkhil Advani

Rating: 3/5

The Amazon Prime Video-backed Unpaused, a collection of five short films, is a sincere attempt at storytelling that makes a fair impact despite being a mixed bag. Shot entirely during the lockdown, the anthology explores various aspects of life during the Covid-19 lockdown. Here’s a look at whether the short films are as good as expected.

Glitch (2/5)

Glitch, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Breathe 2 actor Saiyami Kher, deals with what happens when a paranoid young man falls for a ‘warrior’. The short, which touches upon virtual dating, has shades of the internationally-acclaimed series Black Mirror and does not really live up to the expectations. The characters lack depth, making it impossible for the viewer to suspend his or her disbelief

Gulshan and Saiyami do justice to their characters, rising above the ambitious yet ineffective script. The Mirzya star, in particular, has a striking screen presence. The segment also tries way too hard to incorporate the pandemic into the narrative

Apartment (3.5/5)

The hard-hitting segment, headlined by Richa Chadha, revolves around the journey of a heartbroken woman and highlights how she develops a bond with an unlikely ally. It opens on an effective note and this sets the tone for what is to follow. The scenes depicting the personal setbacks faced by the protagonist have been executed rather well and address a sensitive issue.

Richa is the heart and soul of Apartment, bringing her ‘A’ game. Ishwak Singh is good, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with. Sumeet Vyas makes his presence felt despite being a tad underutilised.

The twist towards the end makes the desired impact.

Rat A Tat (3/5)

The Tannishtha Chatterjee-directed segment is the story of a lonely aged woman who develops a bond with an aspiring production designer under unexpected circumstances. The situations depicted in the short are relatable as anything can be, making it easier for the viewer to feel for the characters.

The simple conversations between the women emerge as the backbone of Rat A Tat, bearing testimony to the level of craftsmanship involved. Lilette Dubey and Rinki Rajguru deliver the goods, doing justice to their characters.

Vishaanu (3/5)

The gripping segment focusses on the struggles of a migrant worker during the lockdown. It features a reference to ‘Tik Tok’ culture, which might appeal to the ‘Gen Y’ crowd. Vishaanu does a good job of highlighting the aspirations of the protagonist, the key to making a good impact. It has a darker feel to it than the other shorts.

Abhishek Banerjee is the ‘star attraction’ of the segment and does justice to a character that is quite different from the one essayed by him in Paatal Lok. His ‘desi’ accent is convincing, overshadowing the slightly predictable nature of the plot. Geetika Vidya Ohiyan puts in a good effort.

Chaand Mubarak (3/5)

The simple yet effective Chaand Mubarak does a good job of exploring the similarities of two people from different backgrounds while touching upon the challenges of life during the Covid-19 lockdown. Ratna Pathak Shah is dependable as usual and brings out the insecurities experienced by her character. Shardul Bharadwaj holds his own against her, proving that he is here to stay