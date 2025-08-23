RBI names Indranil Bhattacharyya as new MPC member

<p>New Delhi: The central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday approved the nomination of Executive Director Indranil Bhattacharyya as an ex-officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).</p>.<p>Bhattacharyya will now be a part of the upcoming MPC meeting scheduled to be held from September 29 to October 1.</p>.<p>He will replace Rajiv Ranjan, who is scheduled to retire in September. Ranjan, who is also an executive director of the RBI, has been an MPC member since May 2022.</p>.<p>Six-member MPC, chaired by the RBI governor, is mandated to determine policy interest rates required to achieve price stability and support economic growth.</p>.Apple rolls out iOS 18.6.2 with critical security patch to iPhones .<p>The 618th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the RBI was held on Friday in Lucknow under the Chairmanship of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.</p>.<p>"The Board approved the nomination of Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director, as an ex-officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee,” the RBI said in a statement.</p>.<p>The Board assessed the emerging global and domestic economic landscape, including the geopolitical and financial market developments and associated challenges. It also reviewed the functioning of select Central Office Departments of the RBI, committees of central board and the Ombudsman scheme.</p>.<p>An alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Bhattacharyya was appointed RBI executive director in March.</p>