Uorfi Javed transforms cigarette butts into fashion pieces, netizens laud her creativity!

Her latest look is going viral on social media and is garnering a huge response from netizens. She made heads turn by dressing up in an outfit made of cigarette buds.
In an era where everyone wants look at their best and keep their best fashion foot forward, Uorfi Javed has always been popular among the fashion critics.

Fashionista Uorfi has managed to carve a niche space for herself in the world of fashion with her unique and bold fashion sense. Uorfi has managed to make heads turn and grab headlines with her distinctive dressing.

As she shared the video on social media, Uorfi wrote, "dress from 🚬

"My hands were smelling like cigarettes for so many days after this! (sic)".

This unbelievable dress painstakingly crafted by the visionary Uorfi has received amazing responses from her followers and has garnered over 1.5 million views in 1 day.

