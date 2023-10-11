Uorfi Javed transforms cigarette butts into fashion pieces, netizens laud her creativity!

In an era where everyone wants look at their best and keep their best fashion foot forward, Uorfi Javed has always been popular among the fashion critics.

Fashionista Uorfi has managed to carve a niche space for herself in the world of fashion with her unique and bold fashion sense. Uorfi has managed to make heads turn and grab headlines with her distinctive dressing.

Her latest look is going viral on social media and is garnering a huge response from netizens. She made heads turn by dressing up in an outfit made of cigarette buds.