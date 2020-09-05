'V' movie review: Nani starrer makes for a good watch

Cast: Nani, Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas

Director: Mohana Krishna Indraganti

Rating: 3/5

Language: Telugu

The eagerly-awaited V, which released on Amazon Prime Video on Saturday, is a simple yet effective attempt at storytelling that hits the right notes. The movie revolves around what happens when a dangerous killer issues an open challenge to a supercop after committing murder. The basic plot is engaging but does not really offer anything new or fresh. In fact, V might superficially remind fans of the Tamil movies Arrambam and Thani Oruvan (remade in Telugu as Dhruva).

The simple storyline, however, makes a good impact due to the solid execution. The screenplay relies heavily on 'showing' as opposed to 'telling', making it easier for fans to connect with the reel action. The opening scene packs a punch, setting the stage for what is to follow. The scenes involving the murders of key characters have been shot well and add a new dimension to V.

The movie moves at a nice and even pace, which goes a long way in keeping the interest alive. The action scenes, which form the backbone of the movie, have been executed with competence and are likely to appeal to the masses as well as the classes. The track involving Aditi Rao Hydari, however, fails to strike a chord as it is too predictable despite being an important part of the narrative.

Similarly, a major twist towards the end is along expected lines.

Coming to the performances, Nani is the heart and soul of V. The 'Natural Star' is simply terrific in most of the sequences and does full justice to one of the most challenging roles of his career. His 'faceoff' with Sudheer Babu towards the end, is one of the highlights of V.

Sudheer Babu is sincere and makes an impact with the opening action sequence, He also manages to hold his own against Nani, which bears testimony to his abilities as an actor.

Nivetha Thomas makes a decent impact despite being relegated to the background once the film reaches the business end. Aditi is underutilised and does not get much scope to make her presence felt. The supporting cast is upto the mark.

The background score is a bit generic and fails to up the 'thrill quotient' of V. Similarly, the music is not as good as expected. The haunting yet soothing Vastunnaa Vachestunna, however, makes a good impact. Editing is decent as none of the scenes drag. The other technical aspects have been handled well.