entertainment

‘Valavaara’ Film Review: Heart-tugging exploration of childhood joys and sorrows

The movie does turn melodramatic towards the end with an exaggerated exploration of the mother and son relationship and the father’s insecurities, which don’t really add up.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 12:31 IST
Valavaara
3.5/5
Director:Sutan Gowda
Cast:Vedic Kaushal, Sayan, Abhay S, Harshita Gowda, Malathesh H V
Published 30 January 2026, 12:31 IST
Film Review

