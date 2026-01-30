<p>This coming-of-age drama by debutante Sutan Gowda is heartwarming and poignant.</p><p>Set in picturesque Sakleshpura, a coffee-growing region in Karnataka, ‘Valavaara’ follows Kundesi, who grapples with life as he confronts his father’s blatant favouritism toward his younger brother, Kosudi. But he is the apple of his mother’s eye and he loves and respects her immensely.</p><p>One day, when the boys take their pregnant cow Gaura to graze, the cow wanders away. With Kosudi being their father’s favourite, Kundesi must bring back the cow before his father’s return.</p><p>In a hilarious encounter, he meets Yadhu (Abhay S), and the two together try to bring Gaura back. The movie follows their adventures, conversations and playfulness capturing the ingenuity, innocence, and fragile emotions of childhood. </p>.'Border 2' Film Review: Brotherhood shines, but hypernationalism overwhelms.<p>One of the conversations that stood out was how Kundesi reacts when he learns about why the village lake bears a derogatory name. The movie leaves one feeling full and warm.</p><p>Whimsical music (by Kadri Manikanth) and stunning landscapes (cinematography by Balaraja Gowda) capture the essence of the movie. Apart from the narrative, performances are the film’s strength. </p><p>Both Vedic Kaushal and Sayan are adorable on screen with Kaushal delivering a compelling performance as Kundesi. Harshitha Gowda and Abhay too stand out. Malathesh H V in his brief appearance as the father is convincing. </p><p>The movie does turn melodramatic towards the end with an exaggerated exploration of the mother and son relationship and the father’s insecurities, which don’t really add up. Nevertheless, the journey is more important than the destination.</p>