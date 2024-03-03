JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets engaged to Nicholai Sachdev; See Pics

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got engaged to her beloved beau Nicholai Sachdev in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on March 1. The diva took to her social media account to share this happy news with her fans and supporters and a series of pictures.
Last Updated 03 March 2024, 11:30 IST

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got engaged to her long time boyfriend Nicholai Sachdev, an art gallerist based on March 01.

Credit: Instagram/@varusarathkumar

Varalaxmi looked resplendent in an ivory and gold silk saree with a diamond neck piece. Nicholai complemented her look with a matching shades of shirt and dhoti.

Credit: Instagram/@varusarathkumar

The couple has known each other for 14 years and exchanged rings with the blessings of their parents.

Credit: Instagram/@varusarathkumar

The engagement ceremony was held in Mumbai and was attended by close family and friends.

Credit: Instagram/@varusarathkumar

(Published 03 March 2024, 11:30 IST)
