Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets engaged to Nicholai Sachdev; See Pics

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got engaged to her long time boyfriend Nicholai Sachdev, an art gallerist based on March 01.
Credit: Instagram/@varusarathkumar
Varalaxmi looked resplendent in an ivory and gold silk saree with a diamond neck piece. Nicholai complemented her look with a matching shades of shirt and dhoti.
The couple has known each other for 14 years and exchanged rings with the blessings of their parents.
The engagement ceremony was held in Mumbai and was attended by close family and friends.
(Published 03 March 2024, 11:30 IST)