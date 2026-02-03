<p>Bengaluru: A documentary filmmaker, who has been using artificial intelligence (AI) in her works for the past two years, reasoned that the choice comes from “low funding for documentaries.”</p>.<p>Maya Chandra, known for documentaries like ‘The Saga of a Brave Heart’, ‘The Krishna Cosmic Circle of Life’ and ‘Loin Loom Weaving- Arunachal Pradesh’, was speaking at the session titled ‘The Documentary Dialogue: Emphasising Discussion and Engagement with Documentaries,’ at the Bengaluru International Film Festival.</p>.<p>Chandra highlighted the challenges of funding and marketing documentaries. “Although I have worked with big names, there is very little funding for the documentary industry,” she said. Irrespective of using AI in her documentaries, Chandra believes that technology must be used with restraint. “The human story should always come first,” she added.</p>.Grammy Awards 2026: Full list of winners.<p>“Your ethics shape your film before the camera even rolls,” said Chandra recalling a fatal accident that led to her documentary about eye donation. In 2018, a man named Harish, after a fatal road accident, where his body was cut into two, pleaded with people that his eyes be donated. Chandra says she saw this on TV which was being showcased live. She and her team rushed to the location immediately.</p>.<p>Her documentary about Harish, ‘Harish: Selflessness Beyond’, led to government action. A campaign was launched to encourage eye donations, which resulted in an entire village pledging their eyes. Chandra’s team followed up with the documentary and documented the lives of people who received the donated eyes. </p>.<p>Chandra emphasised the importance of silence in documentaries. “We must let silence speak. Not everything needs narration or music. Stillness creates space for thought,” she said recalling shooting ‘The Saga of a Braveheart’ about Lt Col Ajit V Bhandarkar, who died fighting terrorists at Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.<p><strong>‘12 principles’</strong></p>.<p>Chandra discussed 12 principles of documentary making and highlighted how the film should not be overloaded with information and uncertainty should be embraced. “Reality will surprise you. We’re very passionate about our scripts but it is also important to change direction when the story demands,” she said and added that, “The audience should be left thinking, talking, and questioning at the end of the film.”</p>