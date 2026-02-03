<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday rejected the BJP’s allegation that law and order had deteriorated in Karnataka, placing comparative crime statistics, drug seizure data and details of deportation of illegal immigrants on record during a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly.</p>.<p>Replying to Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka and senior MLA Araga Jnanendra, both former home ministers, Parameshwara said they seemed to have forgotten how law and order was during their tenure.</p>.<p>Citing official figures, Parameshwara said between 2011 and 2013, when Ashoka was home minister, the state recorded 4,121 murders, 582 NDPS cases and 995 cybercrime cases. Under Basavaraj Bommai (2019–20), murders stood at 2,554, NDPS cases at 8,317 and cybercrime cases at 19,157. During Araga Jnanendra’s tenure, there were 2,417 murders and 24,486 cybercrime cases.</p>.Karnataka: Guv Gehlot wants hate speech and hate crimes bill shelved, says Minister Parameshwara.<p>“In contrast, after I took charge as home minister, murders have come down to 1,322, then 1,308 and further to 1,131. This clearly shows crime is not rising in the last two years,” Parameshwara said.</p>.<p>On drugs, Parameshwara said the government had “declared a war on the drug menace” and would not compromise. “Peddlers and users will be brought to justice,” he said. He noted that ganja seizures stood at 10,630 kg worth Rs 133 crore in 2023, 6,136 kg worth Rs 264 crore in 2024 and 6,219 kg worth Rs 308 crore in 2025, apart from synthetic drugs seized in the same period. He added that over 16 lakh students had been covered under awareness programmes and police had been instructed to prevent drug manufacture or sale in their jurisdictions.</p>.<p>Addressing concerns over illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, Parameshwara said Karnataka was not alone in facing the problem. “They (Bangladeshis) enter through the eastern border, especially Kolkata. Who is responsible for guarding the borders?” he asked, adding that the state government had identified and deported illegal immigrants. “In 2021, 15 were deported; in 2022, 21 were deported; in 2024, 68 were deported; and in 2025, 87 were deported. So far, 196 have been deported and another 370 identified and the legal process is under way,” he said, adding drives would be launched in districts such as Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Bengaluru.</p>