Video of owl dancing to 'Rakita Rakita' wins Internet

An owl dancing to the superhit number 'Rakita Rakita' from director Karthik Subburaj's 'Jagame Thandiram', featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, is fast winning hearts on the Internet.

The video clip of the owl shaking its head to the number, sent by a fan to music director Santhosh Narayanan on Twitter, delighted the music director so much that he tagged the lyricist of the song, Vivek, to the video.

He told lyricist Vivek, "@Lyricist_Vivek - unga lyrics ellarukkumey nalla puriyuthu paarunga." (Lyricist Vivek - See, everybody seems to be able to understand your lyrics well!)

This isn't the first time that animals have shown that they can enjoy music as much as humans do.

There have been instances reported from Coimbatore where a herd of elephants would come everyday and stand outside a theatre in a village close to the forest, waiting for Ilaiyaraaja's hit number 'Rasathi Unna...' from the Tamil film 'Vaidehi Kathirunthaal' to be played. The herd would move away once the song was over.

