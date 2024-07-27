Vinay Rajkumar's 'Pepe' receives 'A' certification from Censor Board

Vinay Rajkumar, a promising third-generation actor from the illustrious Dr Rajkumar family, who first garnered attention in Sandalwood as Siddharth, is now poised to become a mega-mass hero.

Following in the footsteps of his renowned great-uncles, Vinay aims to excel in both class and mass cinema. Having showcased his versatility in Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, he is now set to demonstrate his mass appeal with his upcoming film, Pepe.

Pepe promises a fresh and compelling cinematic experience, with the team already creating buzz through a stunning teaser. The Censor Board has awarded it an 'A' certificate, further heightening anticipation for its release.

Reports suggest that Vinay Rajkumar has proved his acting in mettle by delivering a next-level performance in Pepe, and the team has creatively announced the 'A' certification to their eager audience.