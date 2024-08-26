Vir Das announces new comedy special on October 19 in Mumbai

'My story is a Mumbai story,' Das said in the post, adding "I hope you'll show up for me, and let me give you the comedy show of your lives."

The 45-year-old has starred in several Bollywood movies like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone and Badmaash Company. He was also the first Indian comedian to get his own Netflix original comedy special 'Abroad Understanding.'

In 2023, Das made history by winning International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for the Netflix comedy special Vir Das: Landing.

He also made headlines after a controversy stirred up over his comedy monologue at the Kennedy Center called "Two Indias".

The comedian last toured India for his stand-up comedy show, MindFool in 2023. The tour spanned across more than fifteen cities and featured more than twenty shows.