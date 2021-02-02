'WandaVision' web series episode 4 review: A hint of the truth, but is it really?

After three episodes of teasing an otherworldly sitcom adventure featuring Wanda and Vision which was clearly not natural, WandaVision's fourth episode "We Interrupt This Program" finally takes the curtain off the deception.

Also worth noting is that we see the impact of "The Blip", that is to say the return of everyone who was turned to dust in Infinity War for the first time, and it is not likely to end up pretty and quickly forgotten like they showed in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The episode creates many more questions than it answers: Is Wanda really pulling the strings? Why are so many people being forced to play along in this decidedly not very pleasant sitcom situation? Who is behind it all, Hydra or something more sinister? Of course Hydra is never mentioned, but given that both Wanda and Vision trace their origins to the secret society, the question is not necessarily out of the table.

It also backs credence to some cracks in the facade seen in the last episode, mainly in the part where Agnes and Herb indicate they have some knowledge of the situation, and the fact that Vision is starting to suspect something - not to mention Wanda's extreme display of power, something that has been clear since her little display against Thanos in Endgame.

The episode also finally established S.W.O.R.D., the working place for Monica Rambeau (who was forced to play along as Geraldine and cast out when she let slip Ultron's name in episode 3), and explains some of the seemingly sinister entities who infiltrated Wanda's perfect little world - a radio broadcast, a coloured helicopter and that terrifying beekeeper from the sewer.

There is clearly more to be seen, and so many mysteries to be solved. Some hints are strewn about all over the place in dialogues and imagery, but the true nature of this mind-bending game is far from revealed.