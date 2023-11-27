Want every household to celebrate Sam Manekshaw's journey: Vicky Kaushal on 'Sam Bahadur'

The actor said while a film should do good numbers at the box office, capturing people's heart through one's performance gives an actor 'a lot of confidence'.

"..It's a beautiful feeling, it is very gratifying. The film should reach every household, it should become an emotion. Sometimes it's a dialogue, song, scene, a moment or the whole film, but you want that to happen... These moments create legacy and that’s what you are working for, you are working for a legacy," Kaushal said.