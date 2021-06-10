Want to send a message with every film I do, says Kirti Kulhari

Actor Kirti Kulhari, who impressed fans with her performance in the 2016 release Pink, says she consciously chooses strong characters as she wants to convey a powerful message through her work.

"This is definitely a conscious decision and a part of finding your path in the industry. I take up strong roles as I want to say something important through my films," she told DH in an exclusive interview.

Kulhari, who was born and brought up in a Rajasthani family in Mumbai, began her acting career with a key role in the 2010 release Khichdi: The movie garnered decent attention despite facing competition from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Anjaana Anjaani. She made an impact with Shaitaan, co-starring Rajeev Khandelwal.



It was, however, the Soojit Sircar-backed Pink that established her as a force to be reckoned with. The film, which saw her act alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, revolved around the importance of consent and highlighted that 'no means no'. The actor essayed the role of Falak and received praise for bringing out the character's vulnerability. Pink emerged as a hit and was remade in Tamil and Telugu as Nerkonda Parvai and Vakeel Saab, respectively.

Kulhari tried to consolidate her standing in the industry with Indu Sarkar, a film about the Emergency, but things didn't go as planned as it failed to live up to expectations. She soon bounced back with Mission Mangal, which featured her in the role of a spacecraft autonomy designer. It did well at the box office and earned accolades for its inspiring storyline and well-written characters.

The cast was headlined by Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu.

Kulhari entered the web space with Four More Shots, a series about the lives of four good friends. Her portrayal of Anjana Menon, a lawyer with a troubled personal life, was regarded as a highlight of the show. She played an equally strong role in Criminal Justice 2, which revolved around what happens when her character 'murders' her husband.

Kulhari hopes to keep the momentum going with her upcoming film Shaadistan, directed by actor Raj Singh Chaudhary. The star says she liked the theme of the film as she could relate to it.

"The basic premise deals with freedom of choice, which intrigued me. Moreover, my character, Shasha, is a very cool and sorted person," she added,

Shaadistan is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (June 11)