Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Warner Bros. begins early development on ‘Game of Thrones’ film: Report

Warner Bros.' new project shows their commitment to sustaining the franchise and uncovering more layers of Martin’s universe.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 14:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 14:23 IST
Entertainment NewsWarner BrosTrendingGame of ThronesHollywood News

Follow us on :

Follow Us