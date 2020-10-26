Was nervous about being on the sets with Manoj Bajpayee, says Fatima Sana Shaikh

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, a fairly popular name in the Hindi film industry, says that she was nervous about working alongside Manoj Bajpayee in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari as she is a big fan of his work. Speaking to DH, the Dangal star added that she takes criticism in her stride as it is an inseparable part of life in the film industry.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to take up Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari?

To begin with, the cast was terrific as it featured some wonderful. actors. The script was also extremely good. These factors prompted me to give the nod to Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

How did you prepare for your role in the film?

I did not need any extensive preparation for the role. I heard the script and ultimately just went with the flow while shooting.

How was the experience of working with Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh?

It was a fantastic experience. I am a huge Manoj Bajpayee fan and really loved his work in Gangs of Wasseypur. I was nervous about being on the sets with him. Diljit too is a sweet person and a talented artiste.

How did you get interested in acting?

I started as a child artiste and then took a short break. A few years later, when I was around 16, it dawned on me that acting was something I really wanted to do.

You worked with Tabu and Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420.

I honestly had no idea that I was working with such big stars as I was too young at that time. I realised that later (after growing up). In fact, come to think of it, the only memory I have of that film is that we used to go to hotels quite frequently.

How do you deal with criticism?

Criticism is okay in this line of work as there will always be some amount of subjectivity. Yahaan aisa hi hota hai. If most people do not like your work then it means that there is a need for you to improve on your craft. Broadly speaking, I deal with criticism quite well and take it in my stride.

What is your take on social media?

Social media was a big blessing as it helped us make money and keep us busy during the lockdown. All in all, It is an important tool.