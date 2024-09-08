Was supposed to sing only one song for 'Umrao Jaan': Asha Bhosle

At 91, what keeps her going? "I don't do anything to look young like it happens these days. Someone who is happy from within and is positive, they have a good outlook towards life. I stay positive, embrace learning, and only pursue what I love, guided by my unwavering faith in God." Bhosle said she and her elder sister, the late melody queen Lata Mangeshkar had "somewhat similar" voices but she always wanted to have her own identity.