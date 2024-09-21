We need to support young talent: Niveditha Shivarajkumar

To be very honest, our sets are filled with men. I am not saying it is a bad thing but that is how it has been for the longest time. I have grown up being on the sets, thanks to my family. In the last few years, I have been seeing more girls there. Not only on my sets but on other sets as well. The industry should become a safer space for people to trust it and send their girls to work. I am sure women have had unpleasant experiences. I am privileged so I cannot say much about this but I believe women technicians should be encouraged and given equal opportunities.