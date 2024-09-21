We need to support young talent: Niveditha Shivarajkumar

Niveditha Shivarajkumar, daughter of matinee idol Shivarajkumar, wrapped up shooting for Firefly, her first feature film as producer, last week. The film is being produced under the banner of Shri Muthu Cine Works. She had earlier produced the web series By Mistake, Honeymoon and Hate You Romeo, and the serial Manasa Sarovara.
Firefly is directed by Vamshi Krishna who also plays the lead. The film is a slice-of-life dramedy, about a boy who goes on a journey to find purpose in his life. “It’s a simple and cute story,” says Niveditha.
“The team has worked diligently,” says Niveditha, an engineering graduate who gravitated to film production. The teaser of Firefly was released last week.
Achyuth Kumar, Sudha Rani and Moogu Suresh are among the well-known names in the film. Abhilash Kalathi is the film’s cinematographer, while Charan Raj is scoring the music. Art direction is by Kamath Varadaraj.
Excerpts from an interview with Niveditha:
What was the experience working on your first production?
When I produced a web series along with Sakhat Studios, they managed most of the groundwork. So Firefly is my first hands-on experience as a producer. It was great to be involved in everything from the script to production and post-production. We have also followed a colour palette in the film. Vamshi and I are about the same age, so our ideas were relatable. I learned a lot from the entire team, especially from seniors like Charan Raj and Varadaraj Kamath. It has made me look at movie production differently.
How did you come to make this film?
Vamshi and I were planning on doing a web series together. I was still stuck on the idea of making a web series in Kannada. We pitched six ideas to Amazon Prime. They picked one but then they rejected us later. I have liked Vamshi’s ideas and concepts and wanted to work with him. At the same time he shared the script of Firefly asking for my inputs. When I read it, I liked the story, so we decided to make it.
As a producer what is your vision for the Kannada Film Industry?
I just want to make good movies and make people look at Kannada movies differently. There are some really great ideas if you look for them. If someone wants to invest in the industry, they should look at young upcoming talent. It is important to get people to be more open to watching our content. I’m not referring to audiences but to people who will do business with us, like the OTT players. There have been instances where I have received a ‘no’ when I pitch for Kannada content. Only because it’s Kannada.
Do you think there is prejudice against the Kannada industry?
That’s something we’re all trying to figure out. The reason being given to us is often related to budget or corporate policy. I made my web series before Covid-19 and it took about three years to sell it. I don’t know if prejudice is the right word but to a certain extent, maybe it is.
As a woman producer, what kind of changes would you like to bring about in your films and on the sets?
To be very honest, our sets are filled with men. I am not saying it is a bad thing but that is how it has been for the longest time. I have grown up being on the sets, thanks to my family. In the last few years, I have been seeing more girls there. Not only on my sets but on other sets as well. The industry should become a safer space for people to trust it and send their girls to work. I am sure women have had unpleasant experiences. I am privileged so I cannot say much about this but I believe women technicians should be encouraged and given equal opportunities.
What kind of stories interest you?
Something like Firefly which is very relatable. I also want to explore fantasy or magical realism. I am open to other genres as well.
Would you like to do a film with your father?
Of course. I would love to do one with him. I keep telling him that I want to produce a mystery thriller or a cute family drama about a father and a daughter. But it will definitely not be like one of his ‘mass’ films.