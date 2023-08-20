Wedding bells to ring for Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha on September 25?

Love is in the air as the much-adored Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her fiancé and political leader Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot.
The highly anticipated wedding date has finally snuck out to the public. After months of speculation and excitement from fans worldwide, the couple has chosen to get married on September 25.
According to a media report, the couple has decided to seal their relationship at a plush hotel in regal Rajasthan. Parineeti and Raghav, who got engaged on May 13, have opted for their big day to be intimate and elegant reflecting their personal style and values.
The big fat Punjabi wedding will be graced by very close and immediate family members and friends.
While the couple remains tight-lipped about their wedding, the gala is believed to be a three-day affair starting from September 23. The wedding will be followed by a grand reception in Gurugram which will see who’s who from both political and showbiz circuit.
The couple's wedding planning is said to be under way, with an ace wedding planner at the helm, ensuring that every detail is meticulously executed.
Guests will soon start receiving the invitation to the wedding that promises to be a perfect blend of romance and glamour. Nick Jonas, who missed the engagement, is likely to present at the wedding along with Priyanka Chopra.