<p>In this Malayalam mystery thriller, the legendary dog breeder Kuriachan vanishes from the Kerala hills, setting off a chase by different factions seeking his fortune, hidden truths, or retribution. </p>.<p>The story explores loyalty, memory, and the deep connection between humans and dogs, seen through the perspective of Kuriachan's isolated wife, Mlaathi, and his protective, intelligent canine breeds.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Malayalam</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 31, 2025</p>.<p>A call from his former lover, Anjana, disrupts Anish’s night of drinking with friends, setting the stage for a night of reflection, decisions, and the impact of those choices.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Malayalam</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 31, 2025</p>.<p><em>LBW: Love Beyond Wicket</em> is a Tamil sports drama about Rangan (Vikranth), a once-promising cricketer whose career failed but who finds a path to redemption by mentoring an underdog cricket team of misfits. Together, they strive to save their academy and legacy, exploring themes of second chances, overcoming past mistakes, and the bonds formed through cricket.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 01, 2026</p>.<p>Deep in the forest, a raw confrontation unfolds as an indigenous man desperately defends his lover, who cannot hear or speak, from a relentless ranger.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: ETvWin</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 01, 2026</p>.<p>Up, down... lost, found! Whether they're flying a kite or looking for lost treasure, Red and Blue's ocean adventures are always the opposite of boring.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 01, 2026</p>.<p>James Nesbitt and Ruth Jones star in this twisting, turning adaptation of Harlan Coben's bestseller about a father's search for his runaway daughter.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 01, 2026</p>.<p>Five Brazilian women, each at a different stage of life and love, travel to South Korea and meet their crushes in this K-drama-inspired reality show.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 01, 2026</p>.<p>A hard working employee and the boss's charming son compete for the CEO position at a major underwear company, but romance threatens to sabotage them.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 01, 2026</p>.<p>Fresh out of prison and low on options, two women run a fumigation business — until a shady client pulls them back into the life they fought to escape.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 01, 2026</p>.<p>With the first two parts of Season 5 already making waves, <em>Stranger Things</em> Season 5 Volume 3, the final chapter, is ready to stream online in the new year.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 01, 2026</p>.<p><em>Haq</em> (2025) follows the story of Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam), a homemaker in 1980s India, whose life is turned upside down when her lawyer husband, Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi), leaves her and their children after marrying another woman.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 02, 2026</p>.<p>Directed by Luc Besson, <em>Dracula: A Love Tale</em> (2025) follows Prince Vlad of the 15th century, who becomes Dracula after the death of his wife. Obsessed with finding her reincarnation, he finally discovers her in 19th-century Paris as Mina (or Maria). His search leads to a tragic conflict with a priest (Christoph Waltz), forcing him to choose between eternal damnation or sacrificing himself for the woman he loves, ultimately ending with Dracula's demise to free Mina from the curse.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 02, 2026</p>.<p>When a teenager goes missing, a detective with personal ties to the case joins a tense investigation that reveals fierce loyalties and old family feuds.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 03, 2026</p>.<p><em>Kumki 2</em> follows Bhoomi, a young rural boy who saves and raises a baby elephant named Nila, forming a deep, unshakeable bond. However, they are torn apart when Bhoomi’s mother sells Nila to poachers. Years later, an adult Bhoomi sets out on a dangerous journey through jungles and obstacles to find Nila, who is now being misused in the wild, facing threats and conspiracies along the way to reunite with his beloved companion.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 03, 2026</p>.<p>WWE's top Superstars settle scores and spark rivalries in weekly in-ring competition featuring action-packed matches from the blue brand.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 03, 2026</p>.<p>WWE's groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every week.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 03, 2026</p>