What to know about Francis Ford Coppola and 'Megalopolis'

More than four decades ago. Yes, you read that right -- Coppola first had the idea toward the end of filming Apocalypse Now in the late 1970s. The new project, he told Film Comment in 1983, would confront big questions -- the why and what of existence. It simmered on the back burner for years -- Coppola scrapped and reenvisioned the script in each subsequent decade -- until he finally began shooting it in 2022.