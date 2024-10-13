Home
When Naseeruddin Shah told Javed Akhtar that ‘Sholay’ is a copy of Chaplin, Eastwood's films

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay 'Indianised' elements of Spaghetti Westerns, popularised by Eastwood, and also Akira Kurosawa's Western-inspired samurai films.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 09:55 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 09:55 IST
