When Naseeruddin Shah told Javed Akhtar that ‘Sholay’ is a copy of Chaplin, Eastwood's films

<p>Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Naseeruddin Shah says he once had a discussion about the definition of originality with Javed Akhtar when he told the screenwriter that his 1975 classic <em>Sholay</em> was a copy of Charlie Chaplin and Hollywood filmmaker Clint Eastwood's works.</p><p><em>Sholay</em>, which Akhtar co-wrote with former writing partner Salim Khan, is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential Indian films of all time.</p><p>"I remember Javed Akhtar had once said to me, 'Something can be called original when you can't find its source'. I was talking to him about <em>Sholay</em>, and I said, 'You have copied every scene, you didn't leave any of Charlie Chaplin's films, besides Clint Eastwood is felt in every frame.'"</p><p>Shah continued, "But he said, 'The question is not about where you have lifted a reference from, it's about how far you have taken it'. It's difficult to define originality. William Shakespeare, who is considered a great playwright, apparently was also copying stuff from old plays. But originality was there in the way they presented," Shah said on Saturday on day one of IFP Season 14.</p><p>Directed by Ramesh Sippy, <em>Sholay</em> 'Indianised' elements of Spaghetti Westerns, popularised by Eastwood, and also Akira Kurosawa's Western-inspired samurai films. It featured an ensemble cast of the biggest names of the 1970s Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, and Amjad Khan.</p><p>Shah, who made a mark in movies from the parallel cinema <em>Nishant</em>, <em>Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro</em>, and <em>Mirch Masala</em> as well as created a space for himself in commercial cinema with <em>Hero Hiralal</em>, <em>Vishwatma</em> and <em>Mohra</em>, said he admires directors Mrinal Sen, Basu Chatterjee, Satyajit Ray, Anurag Kashyap, and Vikramaditya Motwane.</p><p>"Films of Mrinal Sen, Basu Chatterjee, Mr Ray were a novelty. A film like <em>Bhuvan Shome</em>, <em>Sara Aakash</em>, or <em>Ankur</em> received a great deal of coverage but there weren't that many people making those films.</p><p>"Today, there are people like Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and there are successors to Basu Chatterjee, like Rajkumar Hirani. So, there are a group of madmen who are making the movies they believe in, but another wave is unlikely. Today, the situation in the industry is grim," the 74-year-old added.</p><p>Shah said his directorial <em>Man Woman Man Woman</em>, a short film, is a small drop in the ocean. The movie stars his wife Ratna Pathak Shah, son Vivaan Shah, Saba Azad, and Tarun Dhanrajgir.</p><p>The 26-minute film, depicting love and companionship across two generations, was screened at the IFP.</p><p>Shah said people expect something dark and intense from him.</p><p>"So, this film came as a surprise to most people," he added.</p><p>Shah, whose latest work includes web series <em>IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack</em> and films <em>Kuttey</em>, <em>Gehraiyaan</em>, said he is enjoying doing cameos as enjoyment is the "most important thing" for him today.</p><p>"I don't have to hanker for great roles, I've done my share of those. I'm happy doing cameo roles because they don't require that much effort," he said.</p><p>Shah's son Imaad Shah, who scored the music for the film, was all praise for his parents.</p><p>"I was growing up around wonderful actors... The workshops that would happen at home, dealing with different kinds of texts whether English, Hindi or Urdu. I feel they both are not offered their best roles, films are waiting to utilise them fully," he added.</p><p>Azad, who was previously dating Imaad Shah, said working with Ratna Pathak Shah – whom she referred to as 'maa' – was "easy" and "wonderful".</p><p>"Because of our relationship, and we know each other, so there's already a maternal kind of thing. For me it was a dream. I was dying to do this for years, before baba asked me to do it," she said.</p>