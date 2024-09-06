When Sushmita Sen agreed to be part of Srijit Mukherji's 'Shekhar Home'...

"There used to be many Hindi songs where the name of the lyricist used to be hidden in one of the stanzas of the song. For example, the lines 'O 'Neeraj' naina wali suno' from the song 'O Meri Sharmeelee' are written by Neeraj for the film Sharmeelee. Then in Bazaar, lyricist Makhdoom Mohiuddin is referred to in one of the songs 'Phir Chhidi Raat'." Mukherji admitted it's the "writers' age" as full-fledged documentaries on the masters like Salim-Javed (Prime Video's "Angry Young Men") are being developed.