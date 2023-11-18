Why is IFFI ignoring Mrinal Sen?

The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) by the information and broadcasting ministry is only two days away. The festival is only screening one film by the legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen, when one would have expected a retrospective segment given it’s his centenary year. Sen’s ‘Chorus’, a social drama will be screened in the restored classic section. Many connoisseurs of cinema are questioning this decision. They see it as a political vendetta as Sen was a filmmaker with leftist leanings.