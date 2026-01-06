<p>The legacy of <em><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjyOPfFg7_k&list=PL_BnV0cOaQVq56gszZ8e5iEBzV0JJRiQi&index=6">Nayak</a></em><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjyOPfFg7_k&list=PL_BnV0cOaQVq56gszZ8e5iEBzV0JJRiQi&index=6"> </a>is coming full circle as megastar Anil Kapoor looks for expansion. No longer just a highlight of his past, the 2001 cult classic is seeing a resurgence in interest. Insiders reveal that Anil Kapoor might soon return to the silver screen as the 'One-Day CM'.</p><p>While the film was originally produced by AS Rathnam, the rights were most recently held by Deepak Mukut, the producer of <em>Sanam Teri Kasam</em>. Insiders reveal that Anil Kapoor has since acquired those rights, fueling the rumour that he will soon start working on the sequel. He has a deep personal connection to the story, as his portrayal of Shivaji Rao Gaikwad took his fame to new heights.</p>.<p>Anil Kapoor sees the acquisition as a strategic foundation for a sequel, and is convinced that the film’s popularity proves there is a massive appetite for a second chapter.</p>.Felt like protagonist of 'Nayak' movie: Rekha Gupta reflecting on her selection as Delhi CM.<p>The film featured an ensemble cast including Rani Mukerji, the late Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Shivaji Satam and Neena Kulkarni. Pooja Batra appeared in a cameo, while Sushmita Sen made a special appearance in a song.</p>.<p>While the audience needs to wait for the official announcement, buzz regarding <em>Nayak 2</em> has reignited excitement among fans who have long championed the film. This isn't just about bringing back a beloved character—it’s about reflecting a world that has grown even more complex since Shivaji Rao first took office for a day.</p><p>For now, the idea remains aspirational. But if <em>Nayak</em> does return, it won’t be driven by nostalgia alone, it will be shaped by relevance, timing and a political reality that feels more urgent today than it did back then.</p>