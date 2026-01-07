Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Top boxers including Nikhat Zareen, Minakshi Hooda win; refereeing issue over 'biting' row continues

Controversy dominated the men's competition as one bout was abandoned after disruption while another one saw a boxer bite his opponent.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 17:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 17:04 IST
Sports NewsBoxingNikhat Zareen

Follow us on :

Follow Us