With just 3 posters out, Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' bags Rs 35 cr before release

Rishabh Shetty has hit the jackpot with Kantara Chapter 1, as the movie has already pocketed close to Rs 35 crores through distribution rights alone before the film’s release.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 15:08 IST
