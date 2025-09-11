With just 3 posters out, Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' bags Rs 35 cr before release

<p>One of the year’s most eagerly awaited films, Kantara Chapter 1—the prequel to the blockbuster Kantara—has started to build momentum in the industry. With less than a month left for its release, excitement surrounding this project has begun, with fans eagerly awaiting the magic the multi-faceted Rishabh Shetty is expected to deliver.</p><p>Reports suggest makers Hombale Films and Rishabh Shetty have hit the jackpot with this project, as the movie has already pocketed close to Rs 35 crores through distribution rights alone before the film’s release. "This is a record-setting achievement, with the movie securing a large amount despite no trailers or teasers being released," said a distributor.</p>.<p>The hype created through only three posters has successfully generated substantial earnings, reflecting the widespread excitement and expectations for National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty’s film.</p><p>Furthermore, an industry insider quips that the movie has turned out exceptionally well and will satiate audiences’ expectations. Combining elements of thrill, suspense and spirituality, <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> aims to delight its fans.</p><p>Made on a Rs 125 crore budget, the craze surrounding the movie is increasing day by day. Industry insiders predict a minimum Rs 50 crore collection on its opening day, and it will continue breaking several records. The extended weekend release will also provide the film a significant boost at the box office.</p><p>The makers are highly confident of Rishab Shetty and his unique storytelling blending with folklore, mysticism and spiritual themes. <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> is expected to pull audiences in large numbers to theaters. With this project, Hombale Films aims to transcend traditional borders and take Indian cinema to a new level, both culturally and geographically.</p><p>In an era dominated by ‘Pan-India’ films, Kantara Chapter 1 is setting a new benchmark by going Pan-World with a release in over 30 countries across multiple languages. Slated for a global release on October 2, the movie will release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali and English.</p>