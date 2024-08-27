Women actors seeking directors who don’t place them as dolls, says Malavika Mohanan

“It’s been a little more than a week since our film was released. This is one of those films where we opened to crazy numbers worldwide, and then at the same time there was a lot of appreciation coming our way for our performances, the kind of characterisation. People are like, ‘We never expected to see you like that’. There was a flurry (of responses) that came in. It's a little bit of both, which feels good."

Produced by Studio Green Film’s K. E. Gnanavelraja, Thangalaan also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy and Daniel Caltagirone.