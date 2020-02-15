'World Famous Lover' day 1 box office report: Vijay Deverakonda starrer fails to impress

The eagerly-awaited Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover, which arrived in theatres on February 14, 2020, has taken a disastrous start at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office and collected merely Rs 4.40 crore on the opening day. In doing so, it has failed to beat Rowdy's previous releases Geetha Govindam (Rs 5.81 crore), NOTA (Rs 4.55 crore) and Dear Comrade (Rs 6.61 crore).

The flick has also proved to be no match for the Nani starrer Jersey (Rs 4.47 crore) and Rams' sensational hit iSmart Shankar (Rs 7.73 crore).

The general feeling is that World Famous Lover failed to live up to expectations as it released in February, which is considered to be a dull month for Tollywood. The romantic-drama also suffered big time as it was not promoted too aggressively. Vijay Deverakonda's lacklustre form too went a long way in diluting the buzz around World Famous Lover, adding to its woes.



World Famous Lover's Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights are valued at Rs 23 crore, which means it needs to collect around Rs 24 crore to emerge as a profitable venture. The film has received unflattering reviews, which indicates the Word of Mouth is not too positive. Many feel this might affect its performance in the days to come.

Either way, Vijay Deverakonda's popularity might help World Famous Lover pick up on Saturday (February 15) and Sunday (February 16). However, the jump in collections might not be as good as expected.

In other words, the future does not look too bright.

Meanwhile, with World Famous Lover in theatres, Tollywood's favourite 'Comrade' is working on Puri Jagannadh's Hindi-Telugu bilingual Fighter that marks the heartthrob's Bollywood debut. The actioner has a stellar cast that includes Ramya Krishnan and Bollywood actor Ronit Roy, who had played a key role in 'Young Tiger' Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa.