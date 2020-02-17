'World Famous Lover' three days box office collection: Is it game over for the Vijay Deverakonda starrer?

Vijay Deverakonda's latest release World Famous Lover, which released on February 14, collected Rs 7.24 crore (share) in the first three days and ended its opening weekend on a disappointing note. The film, which needs to collect around Rs 23 crore in the Telugu states to reach break-even, has recovered merely 31 per cent of the investment and this proves that things are not heading in the right direction.

The movie has failed to match the collection of the young actor's last release Dear Comrade, which had collected close to Rs 12 crore in the first three days and recovered around 53 per cent on the pre-release investment.

World Famous Lover has, however, edged out NOTA that had raked Rs 7.20 crore in the first three days. That said and done, this is hardly an achievement as the Anand Shankar-directed flick was primarily made for a Tamil/Kollywood audience rather than a Telugu one. Moreover, its Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights were valued at Rs 18 crore and this means it made a recovery of nearly 40 percent in its (extended) first weekend.

The film has also proved to be no match for Nani's Gang Leader as the comedy had raked in Rs 11.73 crore over the first three days and achieved around 53 per cent of the break-even target. Many feel this shows that the 'Natural Star' is still a bigger brand than the Arjun Reddy hero. In other words, World Famous Lover is a new low for the leader of the 'Rowdy Army'.

Coming back to World Famous Lover, the film has not been able to impress critics due to its weak execution. Under these circumstances, it will most probably collapse today (February 17). All in all, the movie's fate has been sealed.

World Famous Lover has been directed by Kranthi Madhav and features Vijay Deverakonda in an intense avatar. The cast also includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Bengal Tiger star Raashi Khanna.