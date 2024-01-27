World’s first screen Mowgli: A boy from Mysuru

Sabu, who became an American citizen in 1944 served the United States Army Air Forces and was awarded the Flying Cross for bravery. Following his discharge from the navy, he returned to post- war America and made a comeback in British films — ‘Black Narcissus’ (1947), ‘End of the River’ (1947) and ‘Man Eater of Kumaon’ (1948). They did not fare well and he soon moved to supporting roles. He was typecasted and could not evolve to perform diverse roles. He was also considered for the role of Birju in the magnum opus ‘Mother India’. But he was denied a work permit and the role went to Sunil Dutt.