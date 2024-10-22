Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Would love to share screen with Meryl Streep, explore K-dramas: Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor was addressing a session at the 'NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century' on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 11:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 11:52 IST
Entertainment NewsK-DramaMeryl StreepKareena Kapoor Khan

Follow us on :

Follow Us