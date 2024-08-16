Yash hails Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films as 'Kantara' and 'KGF' sweep National Awards

Megastar Yash's blockbuster hit KGF has not only captivated audiences across the nation but has now solidified his status as a cultural phenomenon as his film won the National Award for ‘Best Kannada Film’. This accolade is a testament to the film's impact and the iconic performance delivered by Yash, which has resonated with fans and critics alike.

Celebrating the achievement, Yash expressed his pride and gratitude towards his team with a social media post. He also extended congratulations to his fellow Kannada cinema stars. In his heartfelt message, Yash wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the National Awards.