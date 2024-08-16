Yash hails Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films as 'Kantara' and 'KGF' sweep National Awards

Megastar Yash's blockbuster hit KGF has not only captivated audiences across the nation but has now solidified his status as a cultural phenomenon as his film won the National Award for ‘Best Kannada Film’. This accolade is a testament to the film's impact and the iconic performance delivered by Yash, which has resonated with fans and critics alike.
Celebrating the achievement, Yash expressed his pride and gratitude towards his team with a social media post. He also extended congratulations to his fellow Kannada cinema stars. In his heartfelt message, Yash wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the National Awards.
This is indeed Kannada cinema's shining moment on the national stage!erved recognition for Kantara and KGF 2. Here's to many more heights."
Yash's words reflect the unity and camaraderie within the Kannada film industry, as he not only celebrated his own film's success but also acknowledged the achievements of others in the industry.
The recognition of both KGF 2 and Kantara at the National Awards marks a significant moment for Kannada cinema, showcasing its growing influence and excellence on the national stage.
The National Award for Best Kannada Film is just the latest in a series of accolades for KGF, a film that has redefined the landscape of Indian cinema with its gripping narrative, high-octane action, and memorable performances. Yash's portrayal of Rocky Bhai has become iconic, earning him a place in the hearts of millions.
Published 16 August 2024, 10:58 IST