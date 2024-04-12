Yash & Namit Malhotra unite for Nitesh Tiwari's epic 'Ramayana'

In a groundbreaking collaboration that has set the entertainment industry abuzz, Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and Namit Malhotra’s production company Prime Focus Studios have joined forces to create the definitive version of epic Indian saga Ramayana.

Namit Malhotra, a visionary producer and the Global CEO of the renowned visual effects company DNEG, has long been nurturing the idea of adapting this timeless tale for the silver screen.

Over the course of several years, he has diligently crafted his plans to make this vision a reality. During discussions about his aspirations, Namit connected with the internationally acclaimed superstar Yash, leading to the discovery of a shared passion.

Together, these two formidable forces in the world of filmmaking found common ground in their desire to showcase India's vibrant cultural legacy to a global audience.

Teaming up with acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari aided by the expertise of DNEG, Namit and Yash are embarking on a groundbreaking endeavour to present an unparalleled cinematic spectacle.

Their mission is to unveil the enduring allure of Indian mythology and storytelling customs to a global audience, marking a significant milestone in world of cinema.

With his remarkable talent for infusing characters and narratives with vitality, Yash has risen to become a worldwide phenomenon, amassing a dedicated following both in India and abroad. Serving as the creative producer for all his films since 2014, Yash brings a wealth of creativity and expertise, guaranteeing that each project he undertakes strikes a deep chord with audiences.