Year in review: Many blockbusters, sleeper hits in 2023

With the 100-crore club turning redundant thanks to ever-escalating production budgets and ticket rates, we have an incredible 500-crore club as the new milestone! It began with ‘Pathaan’, and was followed by ‘Gadar 2’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Animal’. Never mind if ‘Gadar 2’ is the biggest hit by time-tested parameters (return on investment or ROI) as its budget was only Rs 60 crore. And never mind whispers that the other films’ figures are doctored.