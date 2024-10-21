'Yolo': The peppy second single from Suriya's 'Kanguva' is out now!

<p>One of the most highly anticipated films of 2024, Suriya’s <em>Kanguva</em>, mesmerized audiences with its stunning teaser, setting high expectations.</p><p>In the midst of this excitement, the makers introduced the second single, <em>Yolo</em>, featuring the dynamic duo of Suriya and Disha Patani.</p><p>With music by the acclaimed Devi Sri Prasad, this lively single is filled with irresistible rhythms and stunning imagery. The song offers a sneak peek into the film's bright and visuals. The makers took to their social media account and wrote:</p><p>"One life! One Journey! Turn up the volume and party hard because #YOLO #YOLOSong from #Kanguva is out now +++ Vibe here Link in Story A @ThisIsDSP Musical #DeviSri Prasad @lavita_lobo_ @viveka_lyrics"</p>.<p>Helmed by director Siva, <em>Kanguva</em> shows Suriya in a fierce, daredevil persona, highlighting his powerful presence and compelling performance. The film also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in key roles and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. </p><p><em>Kanguva</em> aims to raise the bar for Indian cinema, following in the footsteps of South Indian films that have been breaking new ground, like <em>Kalki 2898 AD</em>, earlier this year. With its grand ambition and scale, this film is poised to make a significant mark on the cinematic scene.</p><p><em>Kanguva</em> stands out as the largest and most costly film of the year, boasting an estimated budget exceeding Rs 350 crores. Additionally, the movie was filmed across 7 different countries on various continents of India. The creators had a distinct vision, as this unique film portrays a prehistoric era. To achieve this, they enlisted Hollywood experts for critical roles in action and cinematography.</p><p>The film was originally set to hit theatres on October 10, 2024, but the release was delayed avoiding a clash with Superstar Rajinikanth's <em>Vettaiyan</em>. It is now officially planned for release on November 14, 2024.</p>