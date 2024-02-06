'Your alpha male heroes will...': Kangana refuses to work with 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

In the video interview, the 'Kabir Singh' director was asked if he would be open to working with Kangana Ranaut even after her negative review to his directorial venture Animal.

"If I get a chance, if I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I have seen a lot of her films, I genuinely liked her performance in Queen and so many other films. So if she is giving a negative comment about Animal, I don’t mind. I don’t get angry also," he said.