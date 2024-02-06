'Your alpha male heroes will...': Kangana refuses to work with 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Actor Kangana Ranaut criticised director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who recently in an interview expressed his interest to work with the Tejas actor in future.
She took to X and wrote in Hindi, "Review and criticism are not the same, every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed, it is a normal thing. The way Sandeep ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, his attitude is also manly, thank you sir."
She added, "But please don't ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminist and then your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you."
In the video interview, the 'Kabir Singh' director was asked if he would be open to working with Kangana Ranaut even after her negative review to his directorial venture Animal.
"If I get a chance, if I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I have seen a lot of her films, I genuinely liked her performance in Queen and so many other films. So if she is giving a negative comment about Animal, I don’t mind. I don’t get angry also," he said.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga also directed Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, while his recent venture Animal minted Rs 700 crore at the worldwide box office in nine days.
Animal, which garnered controversy upon release, showcases a violent world which serves as a backdrop to the troubled relationship between Ranbir's character Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. While enjoying a succesful run in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed Animal, calling it misogynistic and graphically violent.
The pan-India film also features Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.
Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's latest movie Emergency will release in theatres on June 14. The movie, also written and directed by Ranaut, features the actor in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.