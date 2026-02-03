<p>Mo Gilligan takes on Hollywood — and lives to tell the tale. In this lively special, the Londoner dishes on fame, family and being British in America.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 03, 2026</p>.<p>Featuring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, the movie tells the story of Millie, an ex-convict seeking a new life as a maid for the wealthy, volatile Nina Winchester and her husband, Andrew. Amid Nina's psychological torment and a steamy affair with Andrew, Millie uncovers their dark secrets, plunging her into a dangerous game of manipulation.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video (Rent)</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 03, 2026</p>.<p>The Hamnet film is a historical drama about Agnes (Anne Hathaway), William Shakespeare's wife, and the devastating loss of their 11-year-old son, Hamnet, to the plague—a tragedy that shapes Shakespeare's <em>Hamlet</em>. Adapted from Maggie O'Farrell’s novel, it portrays love, grief, and the creative process, with Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in lead roles.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video (Rent)</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 03, 2026</p>.<p>Marcelo, a tech teacher, moves to Recife from Sao Paulo in 1977 to escape his violent past. Amid the Carnival chaos, he finds his new life overshadowed by the prying eyes of his neighbours.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video (Rent)</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 03, 2026</p>.<p>After a disastrous military defeat, the dead don't simply rise—they hunt. Ava (Daisy Ridley) embarks on a quest to find her missing husband, only to uncover something far more horrifying.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video (Rent)</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 03, 2026</p>.<p>Veera’s wish for one of his daughters to marry his nephew and unite the families is disrupted when both girls develop feelings for him.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 04, 2026</p>.<p>Bakers team up with their sweetie pies to create ultrarealistic cakes and hoodwink celebrity judges in this special Valentine's Day edition.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 04, 2026</p>.<p>After a life filled with misfortune, Siddharth discovers hope through Shravya, a grounded single mother. Just when he starts to rebuild and embrace love, his past resurfaces to disrupt him.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Aha Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 04, 2026</p>.<p>This documentary investigates the case of Lucy Letby, the neonatal nurse convicted of killing infants, offering never-before-seen footage and unique access to those at the heart of the case.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 04, 2026</p>.<p>In the romantic comedy, Leah Caldwell (Kelly Rowland), a TV producer striving to run a top morning show, faces a challenge when her ex, Jarrett (Method Man), returns to compete for the same job, claiming a new outlook after reading <em>Relationship Goals</em>.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 04, 2026</p>.<p>Yak (Nadech Kugimiya) embarks on a desperate mission to rescue his youngest sister, Yee, who’s been kidnapped by a sinister cult. Teaming up with Sergeant Paphan, Yak braves the cursed, haunted Bongsanodbiang forest to battle vengeful spirits, dark magic, and supernatural forces.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Thai</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 04, 2026</p>.<p>On trial for a murder he didn't commit, Mickey must face a relentless DA as he fights to prove his innocence, expose the real killer and save his firm.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 05, 2026</p>.<p>When life pushes them to the brink, five desperate friends decide the only way out is to form a gang, swipe some guns and start holding up banks.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 05, 2026</p>.<p>When the past catches up with two former spies, their biggest challenge isn't car chases, shootouts or fistfights — it's telling each other the truth.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 05, 2026</p>.<p>Directed by James L. Brooks, <em>Ella McCay</em> (2025) is a comedy-drama about a young, idealistic politician juggling a tumultuous personal life while on the verge of becoming governor.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Hulu</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 05, 2026</p>.<p>Directed by Ponram, this Tamil action-drama stars R. Sarathkumar and Shanmuga Pandian as a rebellious uncle-nephew duo in the 1990s, fighting to protect their village displaced by the Vaigai Dam while turning to illicit activities for survival and wealth.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Tentkotta</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 06, 2026</p>.<p><em>The Raja Saab</em> (2026) is a pan-India horror-comedy romance where Prabhas plays the man who inherits a cursed royal estate. As he uncovers family mysteries and faces supernatural forces, including an ancestral spirit, he must navigate a tangled romance, confront a deadly legacy, and care for his grandmother’s fading memory.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 06, 2026</p>.<p>Despite overcoming life's hurdles with his mother's guidance, a man’s marriage is met with her disapproval, causing further conflict.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: SunNXT</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil & Telugu</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 06, 2026</p>.<p>Directed by Ameet Guptha, the show follows a 16-year-old boy from Punjab as he balances family expectations, personal aspirations, and cultural traditions in a poignant coming-of-age journey.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Zee5</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 06, 2026</p>.<p>Hungarian chess prodigy Judit Polgár spends 15 years challenging champion Garry Kasparov and her domineering father, shattering gender barriers to become the greatest female player in history.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 06, 2026</p>.<p>This animated origin story delves into the early friendship between Orion Pax (Optimus Prime) and D-16 (Megatron) on Cybertron, tracing their transformation from mining bots to bitter enemies while uncovering the planet's secrets and the loss of the Matrix of Leadership.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 06, 2026</p>.<p>In this surreal animated coming-of-age musical, Billy 5000, a Florida teen working to make $5000 and leave home, stumbles upon an alien creature, a glitch in his food delivery app, and a mutant dolphin scientist—while navigating a strange, "goopy" suburban landscape during Christmas.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: HBOMax</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 06, 2026</p>.<p>Directed by Paolo Sorrentino and starring Toni Servillo, <em>La Grazia</em> (2025/2026) tells the story of Mariano De Santis, a Catholic Italian President nearing the end of his term. As he faces moral dilemmas, he must decide whether to pardon two murderers, confront a contentious euthanasia bill, and come to terms with his late wife's infidelity.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: MUBI</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 06, 2026</p>.<p>This comedy-drama follows two couples as they navigate the ups and downs of marriage, an impending divorce, and the challenges of an open relationship. When Carey and Ashley's 14-year marriage hits a rough patch, they turn to their friends Paul and Julie, who reveal that their "open" arrangement might be the key to their long-lasting relationship.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Hulu</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 06, 2026</p>.<p>Set in the rugged Ozarks, this crime-thriller centers on Lucas Frost (Billy Magnussen), an honest man trying to escape his crime-family legacy. When a rival faction kills his loved one, Lucas embarks on a bloody vendetta, defying his sheriff mother's advice to seek legal retribution.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video (Rent)</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 06, 2026</p>.<p>Thando is perpetually unlucky in love, but when her bestie returns from his travels with a fiancée in tow, she's forced to face a new emotion — jealousy.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 06, 2026</p>.<p>On a night of violent clashes, an ambulance driver learns his daughter is involved with hooligans. When things spiral, he'll stop at nothing for answers.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 06, 2026</p>.<p>Directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Sivakarthikeyan, this historical political drama takes place in 1960s Tamil Nadu during the anti-Hindi imposition protests. It follows Chezhian (Sivakarthikeyan), a moderate railway worker, and his activist brother Chinna (Atharvaa), as they fight against state oppression led by a harsh officer.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Zee5</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 07, 2026</p>.<p>Calling all explorers! Join the CLADE team as they journey from the jungles of Asia to the swamps of South America in search of more animal mysteries.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 09, 2026</p>.<p>Eddie Vedder's soul-stirring Seattle benefit concert fuels this documentary about the race to cure the rare genetic disorder epidermolysis bullosa (EB)</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: February 09, 2026</p>