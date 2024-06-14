YRF's 'Maharaj' doesn't drop on Netflix after Gujarat HC stays release

New Delhi: YRF Entertainment's Maharaj did not premiere on Netflix on Friday as scheduled after the Gujarat High Court stayed its release following a petition by members of a Hindu sect who claimed the film would hurt their religious sentiments.

The film, in which Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan makes his debut, caught the attention of social media users on Wednesday with hashtags such as "Boycott Netflix" and "Ban Maharaj Film" trending on X. On Thursday, Aamir Khan was also trending on the social media platform.