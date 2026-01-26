<p>Indian cricketer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yuzvendra-chahal">Yuzvendra Chahal</a>’s personal life is trending again after a recent dinner outing with ex-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bigg-boss">Bigg Boss</a> contestant Shefali Bagga. This comes after an alleged social media fallout with RJ Mahvash. After nearly a year of public appearances and travel together, Chahal and Mahvash have reportedly called it quits. The breakup was further confirmed by their social media activity, where they reportedly unfollowed each other after a year of dating.</p><p>Yuzvendra’s dinner date with Shefali further gained traction as Mahvash shared a cryptic post about 'fixing her life' on social media, leaving fans wondering if the leg-spinner has moved on with the former Bigg Boss participant.</p>.<p>In the post, Mahvash said that she fixes her hair most of the time and the rest of her life. In her words, "90% of the time, you will see me fixing my hair. Rest of the time - fixing my life." She then shared another post giving a message of peace and comfort, which further deepened the breakup speculations.</p>.Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma: Relationship timeline.<p>Keeping it casual in a black shirt and denims, Yuzvendra Chahal was seen confidently posing for the paparazzi, while Bagga was seen in a chic black dress during their recent dinner date. While the sighting has left fans wondering if he and actor Shefali Bagga are more than just friends, neither has officially confirmed a romance.</p><p>Despite the silence on a formal status, both the celebrities are making massive noise and trending on social media platforms with their dinner date outing.</p>