Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with Shefali Bagga after fallout with RJ Mahvash

After nearly a year of public appearances and travel together, Chahal and Mahvash have reportedly called it quits.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 09:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 09:36 IST
Entertainment NewsBigg BossTrendingYuzvendra ChahalFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us