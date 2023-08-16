Zareen Khan gets hospitalised after contracting dengue

Actress Zareen Khan is down with dengue and has been hospitalised.
Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral infection, has been a cause of concern in recent times due to its rapid spread and potential complications.
Zareen Khan's diagnosis highlights the importance of taking preventive measures to safeguard against this disease. For Zareen, the infection progressed rapidly, causing her to experience all the distressing symptoms associated with dengue, including high fever and severe body ache.
Zareen took to her Instagram story to share a picture from her hospital room urging her fans and followers to prioritise precautions to prevent the spread of dengue. This emphasises the significance of maintaining clean and mosquito-free surroundings, using mosquito repellents, and wearing protective clothing.
Zareen Khan's experience serves as a stark reminder of the severity of dengue and the need for collective action to combat its spread.