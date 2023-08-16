Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Zareen Khan gets hospitalised after contracting dengue

Zareen Khan's diagnosis highlights the importance of taking preventive measures to safeguard against this disease.
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 08:37 IST

Follow Us

Actress Zareen Khan is down with dengue and has been hospitalised.  

Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral infection, has been a cause of concern in recent times due to its rapid spread and potential complications.

Zareen Khan's diagnosis highlights the importance of taking preventive measures to safeguard against this disease. For Zareen, the infection progressed rapidly, causing her to experience all the distressing symptoms associated with dengue, including high fever and severe body ache.

Zareen took to her Instagram story to share a picture from her hospital room urging her fans and followers to prioritise precautions to prevent the spread of dengue. This emphasises the significance of maintaining clean and mosquito-free surroundings, using mosquito repellents, and wearing protective clothing.

Zareen Khan's experience serves as a stark reminder of the severity of dengue and the need for collective action to combat its spread.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 August 2023, 08:37 IST)
India NewsdengueZareen Khan

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT