A sauna for fungus-infected frogs

The world’s amphibians have a mold problem and that’s decimating their numbers on almost every continent. The amphibian chytrid fungus, also called Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis or Bd, auses Chytridiomycosis—a skin disease marked by reddened skin patches and shedding skin patches. When the infection is severe, frogs go into a zombie, unresponsive state, often resulting in their deaths. Since its discovery in 1993, 90 frog species have gone extinct, and more than 100 species are on the verge of extinction due to chytrid fungal infections. Batrachiologists worldwide are scrambling to find a cure for the fungal problem, but they have not had much success until now.