Captive breeding centre for wild water buffalos planned in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Mumbai: There are plans to set up a Captive Breeding Centre for wild water buffaloes in the Gorewada Zoo at Nagpur in central India.

It is crucial to establish a captive-bred population of genetically pure wild water buffalo in central India for restocking wild populations through reintroductions in their original habitat.

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has been tasked with preparing the proposal for conservation breeding and reintroduction in potential areas in central India.

The Maharashtra Forest Department's in-situ conservation efforts need to be strengthened further by initiating ex-situ conservation.

“Combining in-situ and ex-situ conservation efforts can accelerate conservation and help increase the population. The Maharashtra State Board for Wildlife decided to focus on the conservation breeding of wild buffaloes and reintroduce them in potential habitats in Central India. As no buffaloes occur south of the Godavari River in India, conservation breeding in Maharashtra to translocate them to forests in the Kanha and Pench landscape around dams and perennial rivers like Pench, Wainganga, Pranhita, and Indrawati will be crucial,” said Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS.