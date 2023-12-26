Diverse landscapes of South East Asian forests helped it survive 'Last Glacial Maximum'

New Delhi: The diversity of South East Asian forests could have helped them survive the Last Glacial Maximum, which happened over 19,000 years ago and when ice sheets were considered to be at their greatest extent.

Researchers from the University of Sydney, Australia, said that surviving the cold event could mean that Asia's tropical forests are more resilient to climate change than previously thought, provided their diverse landscapes are maintained, given that it is considered to be a major climatic event in the Last Glacial Cycle and in many areas was a time of significant landscape change.

Their study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, also showed that humans and animals migrating across the region would have had a more diverse resource base than previously understood.

The findings could help address the concerns of scientists and ecologists regarding the impacts of climate change on the tropical rainforests in regions like South East Asia, according to lead researcher Rebecca Hamilton, School of Geosciences at the University of Sydney.