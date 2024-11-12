Explained | COP29: How methane emissions threaten climate goals

Methane molecules are more powerful than carbon dioxide (CO2) in trapping heat, meaning it takes fewer of them to cause the same amount of warming and reducing them can have a more immediate effect than reducing CO2.

Tackling methane also makes financial sense. United Nations analyses have found cutting methane emissions is likely cheaper than CO2 cuts for a comparable climate benefit.

While CO2 remains in the atmosphere for centuries, methane breaks down after about a decade - meaning it has less of a long-term impact on temperatures.

Scientists normally compare the overall warming effects of methane versus CO2 over a century, calculating that methane emissions are about 28 times worse than CO2 for global warming.

Over a shorter timespan of 20 years, however, methane is 80 times worse.

Methane has led to around 0.5 degrees Celsius of warming so far, or about one-third of the roughly 1.3 C of warming experienced to date since pre-industrial times.