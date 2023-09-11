Explained | How fires, floods and hurricanes create deadly pockets of information isolation

These networks of towers, antennas and wires are vulnerable at multiple points.

“The grids are becoming more interdependent,” says Susanne Jul, an emergency management consultant.

“The grid can fail in one place, and it may not be my local cell tower that burned, but it may be a communication center some miles away, and so we failed to get the signal through.”

When a failure like this happens, backup generators and portable cell sites that temporarily restore service to a small area can help communities get their communications back online. Such tools often arrive only after a disaster’s peak, however.