In NISAR run-up, scientists to study forest biomass in select regions

Bengaluru: As the NASA-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) programme picks pace with a series of pre-launch data validation exercises, Isro has commissioned scientists to undertake a project to assess forest biomass in three regions – Shivamogga in Karnataka, Nilambur in Kerala, and Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh.

The parameters measured in these regions, which include tree species, tree height and girth, canopy density, and wood and soil moisture, will be used to calibrate and validate data from the regions as mapped by NISAR.

NISAR, a low earth orbit observatory with a dual-frequency radar system jointly developed by NASA and Isro, is designed to map the entire globe in 12 days. It can generate high-resolution data that track changes in the earth’s ecosystems, from ice mass to vegetation to ocean levels, and natural hazards like earthquakes and tsunamis. The space agencies are planning a 2024 launch for the mission.

Led by Girish Gopinath, associate professor and head of remote sensing and GIS at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), the scientists will collect Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging, a remote-sensing tool to study the earth’s surface), optical and in situ data over forest inventory plots in the three regions.