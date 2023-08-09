Planet Earth is on the edge. Secure the breached Earth system boundaries now

For the biosphere, the safe ESBs consider two complementary measures of biodiversity: the area of largely intact natural ecosystems and the functional integrity of all ecosystems. Maintaining areas of largely intact natural ecosystems is necessary for securing the functions of the Earth system, on which all humans, other species, and Earth system stability depend. This includes stocks and flows of carbon, water, nutrients, and nature’s contributions to people. Based on climate, water, and species conservation model outcomes, the report suggests a safe ESB of 50–60% to maintain the functional integrity of ecosystems and their ability to provide ecosystem services. Currently, only one-third of human-dominated landscapes satisfy the ESB.