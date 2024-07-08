SpaceX’s assault on a fragile habitat: Four takeaways from NYT's investigation

When Elon Musk first eyed South Texas for a new base of space operations, he promised that SpaceX would have a small, eco-friendly footprint and that the surrounding area would be “left untouched.”

A decade later, the reality is far different. An investigation by The New York Times shows how SpaceX’s ferocious growth in the area has dramatically changed the fragile landscape and has threatened the habitat that the US government is charged with protecting there.

More repercussions are likely coming, in South Texas and in other places where SpaceX is expanding. Musk has said he hopes to one day launch his Starships — the largest rocket ever manufactured — 1,000 times a year.

Executives from SpaceX declined repeated requests to comment. But Gary Henry, who until this year served as a SpaceX adviser on Pentagon launch programs, said the company was aware of concerns about SpaceX’s environmental impact and was committed to addressing them.